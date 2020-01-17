Chinese embassy launches pottery production training course in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 January 2020:

China’s embassy in Sierra Leone has today launched a training course on Pottery Production Techniques at the Goderich Campus of the Milton Margai College of Education and Technology (MMCET) in Freetown.

The 42 days training course is sponsored by the Chinese government and supported by the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education of the Sierra Leonean government.

The course aims to improve the pottery production skills of 45 participants from across the capital Freetown.

The ceremony was graced by Mr. Zhang Xueqian, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy; Dr. Victor Massaquoi, Director of TVET of Ministry of Technical and Higher Education; and Dr. Philip John Kanu, Principal of MMCET.

45 participants, 6 Chinese teachers and more than 200 faculty members and students of MMCET also attended today’s launching event.

In his statement, Counsellor Zhang Xueqian stated that as a driver for economic and social progress, human capital development is one of the priorities in President Julius Maada Bio’ New Direction Manifesto.

China has always been dedicated to helping Sierra Leone nurture talents in various fields.

Counsellor Zhang stated that in 2018, Chinese government held the first-ever training course on pottery production in Lunsar and Waterloo in Sierra Leone, which effectively improved the enterprise and survival skills of the villagers in that area.

This year, in 2020, the Chinese are working with the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education to further empower more Sierra Leonean youth, and make greater contribution in dealing with youth unemployment in Sierra Leone.

Counsellor Zhang empathized that this course is not only a platform for mutual learning, but also an opportunity where China and Sierra Leone can deepen cultural exchange and forge closer people to people ties.

Dr. Victor Massaquoi, speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Chinese government for their great in supporting education in Sierra Leone.

He admonished the participants to take the training course seriously and actively participate in learning and practicing activities. He reiterated that the cooperation between his ministry and the Chinese have always been commendable and he looked forward to seeing both sides take it to a new level.

In recent years, human resource development has been one of the highlights in the cooperation between China and Sierra Leone. This year witnesses the second time that the Chinese government is holding a training course on pottery production techniques in Sierra Leone.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...