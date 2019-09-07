Chinese envoy assures Sierra Leone of further cooperation

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 September 2019:

Last Friday, 6 September 2019, a special representative of president Xi Jinping of China, Mr. Yang Jiechi, met with president Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone at State House in Freetown, where he assured president Bio of China’s commitment to further deepening and strengthening bilateral relations with the New Direction government.

Mr. Yang, who is visiting Kenya, Nigeria and Sierra Leone to exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common interest, said he is in the country on a special assignment for China’s premier Xi Jinping.

He said that during president Bio’s visit to China last year, the two Heads of State discussed a range of issues, including how to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The envoy also said that China cherishes its ties with the West African state and was ready to work with the new administration to further deepen that relationship and push for greater progress for the benefit of the two counties.

In his response, president Julius Maada Bio thanked the envoy and his delegation for visiting the Sierra Leone, saying it is a special visit that heightens the relationship between China and the people of Sierra Leone.

President Bio also commended the Chinese government for maintaining its relationship with Sierra Leone.

Yang Jiechi is a high-ranking Chinese politician and diplomat. He is also the Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

