COI accused persons of interest appeared at the Appeals Court in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 January 2021:
Finda Diana Konomanyi – a former APC government minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment, who also previously served in that government as minister of Local Government and Rural Development appeared last Monday at the Court of Appeal in Freetown, after filing an appeal against the findings of the Commissions of Inquiry for corruption and abuse of office.
Also appearing at the Appeals Court presided by Justice Fatmata Bintu Alhadi, was Sogefel-Sarl.
Since the conclusion of the Commissions of Inquiry (COI) by Justice Biobele Georgewill from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Justice William Anna Atuguba from the Republic of Ghana and Justice Bankole Thompson – a Sierra Leonean judge, this is the first appearance in court made by persons of interests named in the COI reports.
During their maiden appearance before Appeals Court Justices Fatmata Bintu Alhadi, Komba Kamanda and Tonia Barnet, the Judges unanimously gave directions to the lawyers acting for Diana Konomanyi and Sogefel-Sarl, and the Attorney General and Minster of Justice representing the state, that: Synopsis of the appellants to be filed and served on the respondent by the 1st February, 2021; Synopsis of the respondent to be filed and served on the appellants by the 15th February 2021; and all synopses should have their authorities attached thereto.
The hearing was adjourned for 22nd February 2021.
The Commissions of Inquiry were set up to investigate the conduct and activities of the former APC government, led by President Ernest Bai Koroma – including former Ministers and their Deputies, Heads of Departments and Parastatals, regarding the management of State resources.
