Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr and Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf speak about Africa governance on Aljazeera

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 January 2021:

Last Monday, Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, together with former president of Liberia – Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, and Botswana’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry – Bogolo Joy Kenewendo spoke with Aljazeera presenter – Femi Oke about governance and leadership in Africa.

Their discussions focused on the latest Ibrahim Index of African Governance Report which shows a decline in governance in Africa for the first time since 2010.

They also spoke about the challenges faced by the continent’s leaders, the successes rarely seen on the news, the failures that are often reported on the news, and the creative leadership that is needed in response to these challenges.

You can watch the show here:

