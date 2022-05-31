Continued SLPP, APC tensions could threaten 2023 elections – Op ed

Amin Kef Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 May 2022:
Last week, the Speaker of Parliament had to adjourn a session for nearly half an hour in a bid to separate feuding SLPP and APC MPs. Reports say that the two sides almost went into physical blows.
It is a fact that since the transfer of power from the APC to the ruling SLPP in April 2018, there has been a wave of protests, walkouts, boycotts and low-level violence between the two main political parties both inside and outside Parliament.
Four years since President Julius Maada Bio defeated the incumbent in general elections and took office, Sierra Leone’s political scene is fraught with tensions, especially after the Bio-led ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) gradually took control of the country’s parliament from the All People’s Congress (APC) by nullifying swathes of election results through the courts.
APC demonstrated against the Government’s attempt to remove over a dozen of its MPs for alleged electoral malpractice, with all the APC’s 68 MPs walking out of Parliament in protest.
The change of government also led to several APC officials, from low to high-level bureaucrats across various Ministries, Departments and Agencies sacked from their jobs by the incoming SLPP government.
At the core of much political tension is the Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate corruption between September 2007 and April 2018 under the APC government.
In April 2018, a transition report named various former APC government ministers and public officials accused of corruption, which was followed by several high-level arrests, including former Ministers, an Ambassador and Bank Director.
Sierra Leone’s fraught politics and ongoing low-level violence pose serious concerns, though for the moment it is relatively being contained.
For now, the ruling SLPP appears to have the upper hand. And despite political tensions, Sierra Leone’s broader stability seems not to be under threat.
Looking ahead, however, there may also emerge new sources of friction which if not taken seriously by the government and the International Community ahead of the 2023 elections, could result in political violence and breakdown of law and order, as was seen in Kenya after its last two general elections.
There is a complete disconnect with what is happening now and what is expected to happen in the 2023 presidential and Parliamentary elections.As a rule of thumb the two main political parties APC and SLPP will field in their presidential candidates with their running mates .Also the smaller parties will have their own candidates. All political parties will then present their party manifestos and those aspiring candidates running under the banner of whatever party that they identify with ideologically will go around the country to sell their messages of hope and future prosperity for the country .And if they are lucky enough to be elected this is the path they will be taking to fulfil those promises .The voting public will then have the opportunity to scrutinise the promises and programmes they made and make an informed judgement about who offers the best hopes and solutions to their needs and accordingly cast their vote for such candidates on elections day. That is the ways the wheels of democracy should work.
Since we vote on first past the post system of government, the candidates with the highest tally of vote after the votes has been counted is declared the winner by the national electoral commission. The loosing candidate pick up the phone and congratulates the winner that forms the next government. Quiet often the most important individuals that matters in the contest during this period of uncertainty is the two main presidential candidates. To me Over the last four years Bio have proved himself instinctively that he will deploy any methods to intimidate , or bully his opponents to ensure his reelection is decided in the streets not in the privacy of the polling booth. Conducting , open and fair elections in vast majority of our African countries, is not only a deadly enterprise but our corrupt African leaders have made it the norm rather than the exception .
Ironically they never deliver on any of their promises .Africa is home to one of the richest and poorest people on planet Earth. Thanks to our African slave masters .Even a mature democracy like the United States can sometimes find itself in a democratic flux .As the Trump /Biden 2020 Presidential election showed us or the 2000 US presidential election between Bush and Gore that was decided by the United States Supreme Court .Usaually the party in power have an uphill battle to defend their record. As for Bio and his government they have something like mount Kilimanjaro or literally the Wara -Wara mountains of Kabala to climb in selling their broken promises .As we all know four years of Bio’s lack of leadership in bridging the gaps between what he promised us and the actual goods he delivered is out of sync with peoples everyday life under his watch.
Cost of living is sky rocketing and families up and down the country are hurting .Whilst Bio and his cronies are living in an alternative Universe.His ruling SLPP government relationship with the opposition All People’s Congress and other parties is if anything to go by the omens for a peaceful conduct of the presidential elections slated for 2023 is not looking good .No one should underestimate the last four tumultuous years of Bio divide and rule policy have sowed the seeds of divisions both ethnically and regionally in the country. In his inaugural address back in 2018 , he promised us he will work studiously to work with all stakeholders to bring our country together as one people and one country working for the common good promise made ,promise broken .He promised he will tackle the cancer of corruption , the jury is still out on that one .We need mature political leadership in Sierra Leone not students politics .
