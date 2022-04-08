COPP and Sierra Leone at a crossroads of history – Op ed

Jesmed F Suma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 April 2022:

It is no secret that the ineptitude of the Bio administration as reflected in their mismanagement of our economy has subjected our people to unbearable economic hardship. Many are saying that this is the worst economic hardship they’ve experienced in their lifetime, at peacetime, not war time.

Most people are more worried about their daily survival than anything else. According to a recent humanitarian report released by an NGO – Concern Worldwide, *Sierra Leone has the highest hunger levels in West Africa with more than a quarter of its citizens undernourished, and a child mortality rate of 10.9%. Oct 14, 2021″ – but the tenth hungriest country in the world.

As noted above this report was released few months ago in October 2021 before the current general price increases of basic goods and services including fuel. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the situation is definitely worst now. Our people are suffering.

The question is, what do we do about it? The problem is daunting but not insurmountable.

To begin the process of addressing our economic woes, we must fix the single most important hindrance to our national development – the leadership problem. Unless we fix the leadership vacuum, we will never be able to meet the challenges of our time.

I have said it before, and I will say it again. We need a leader that will create an economic environment that will move our people from overdependence on government, to an economic level of self-sufficiency and economic independence.

In view of this, the right political leadership is a must, and must be one who will focus on creating the right environment to enable our people to rise on their own without having to depend on government or politicians.

I know politicians like the idea of people depending on them, even for their basic survival because it gives the politicians absolute control over the lives of those unsuspecting citizens who knock on their doors for their daily bread. We have been on this path for over 60 years with nothing to show for it but failures – underdevelopment and hardship.

We are at an important crossroads in our country’s political story when poignant lessons should have been learnt, critical decisions made and the choice of a leader that will define the path we must take into the future.

We now need to choose between a member of the old guard, leading us to repeat the same mistakes of the past that has brought us to this dismal economic decadence or choose someone new, who will carve a new path to a progressive, successful trajectory for all Sierra Leoneans.

Presently, we have such a person with a proven history of transformational leadership. If we want to be honest with ourselves, we must agree that there is no better person that has everything it takes to meet the challenges of our time than the person of Hon Alhaji Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, commonly known as KKY.

Whether you like him or not, or you support him or not, there is no denying that he has become a household name in Sierra Leone because of his ‘country fos’ stance in Parliament. Speaking on behalf of the people of Sierra Leone.

He has changed the political landscape in Sierra Leone and his popularity has been acknowledged in every quarter of the Sierra Leonean and international political space.

The question is, will those in the position of making such a crucial decision put the interest of the nation above all else and make the right choice; or will they allow their egos and partisan interest override their true patriotic responsibility? I pray for the former.

