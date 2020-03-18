Coronavirus – President Bio will address the people of Sierra Leone tonight

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 March 2020:

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone will tonight address the nation, amid fears of an impending outbreak of the coronavirus in the country as both Liberia and Guinea put measures in place to curtail the spread of the virus. Both countries now have confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Sierra Leone has so far recorded zero cases.

This is the statement published by State House in Freetown today:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...