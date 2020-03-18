Coronavirus – President Bio will address the people of Sierra Leone tonight

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 March 2020:
President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone will tonight address the nation, amid fears of an impending outbreak of the coronavirus in the country as both Liberia and Guinea put measures in place to curtail the spread of the virus. Both countries now have confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Sierra Leone has so far recorded zero cases.
This is the statement published by State House in Freetown today:
Thank God. Now we’re talking. This method of communicating with the citizens helps to prevent and deflect fake news. It also helps to build confidence in the government. Keep it up! We look forward to regular direct updates from the President and his COVIC-19 team.