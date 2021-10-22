Cost of living may be a global problem but government of Sierra Leone must pay attention

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 October 2021

Sierra Leone’s year-on-year inflation stood at 11.63% in September, up from 10.88% in August, according to a press release published on Wednesday by Statistics Sierra Leone.

The prices of alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotic (3.97%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (0.05%), furniture, household equipment (2.4%), health (3.18%), communication (1.77%), transport (0.77%), education services (21.19%), recreation and culture (3.91%), restaurant and hotels (13.15%), and miscellaneous goods and services (5.38%) increased over the period.

However, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverage (1.60%), and clothing and footwear (0.86%) declined in September. It is not clear whether this decline was due to falling demand as household incomes stagnate and in some cases tumble.

