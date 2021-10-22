Cost of living may be a global problem but government of Sierra Leone must pay attention

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 October 2021

Sierra Leone’s year-on-year inflation stood at 11.63% in September, up from 10.88% in August, according to a press release published on Wednesday by Statistics Sierra Leone.

The prices of alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotic (3.97%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (0.05%), furniture, household equipment (2.4%), health (3.18%), communication (1.77%), transport (0.77%), education services (21.19%), recreation and culture (3.91%), restaurant and hotels (13.15%), and miscellaneous goods and services (5.38%) increased over the period.

However, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverage (1.60%), and clothing and footwear (0.86%) declined in September. It is not clear whether this decline was due to falling demand as household incomes stagnate and in some cases tumble.

Published courtesy of Sanusi Reseach.

Read more here:

http://www.sanusiresearch.com/

