Councillors of the Freetown City Council call for the removal of the council’s chief adminstrator

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 july 2021:

Elected councillors of the Freetown City Council have today signed a protest letter calling on the minister of local government – Mr Tamba Lamina to remove the Council’s Chief Administrator, Festus Kallay from office.

Kallay is accused of disruptive behaviour, insubordination and dereliction of duty. (Photo above: President Bio and the local government minister Lamina).

Yesterday, an elected Freetown ward councillor spoke to the Sierra Leone Telegraph about the Council’s Chief Administrator’s continuous attempt at sabotaging the work of the council in improving the lives of people of the city.

This is the letter signed by the elected councillors:

