DabaDoc and Orange launch unique medical video-consultation service for families in the African Diaspora

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 March 2022:

DabaDoc and Orange are launching DabaDoc Consult, a brand-new service allowing the African diaspora residing in Europe and the United States to instantly offer a video medical consultation to their relatives living in their country of origin.

The launch of the exclusive service comes in response to a concern shared by many emigrants: taking care of the health of their parents and loved ones living in their country of origin, by allowing them access to a video medical consultation wherever they are.

To do so, the DabaDoc and Orange Link teams have jointly developed a simple and smooth process: the customer, from the diaspora, wishing to offer a DabaDoc Consult signs in to the Orange “Transfert Pays” (country transfer) platform, chooses the amount they wish for the consultation, and then pays for the service by bank card. The beneficiary of the DabaDoc Consult then instantly receives a code that they can use as payment for the video consultation on the platform.

Launched by DabaDoc in Morocco in March 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, video medical consultations were quickly adopted by both patients and doctors as a timely alternative to limit the spread of Covid-19. The health crisis played a catalytic role in the adoption of video consultations, which have subsequently become very popular in all specializations for consultations that do not require the physical presence of the patient. Video consultations offer many benefits: they save time, are discrete and ensure confidentiality, and also provide access to one of the 10,000 healthcare providers listed on DabaDoc.com.

The new launch falls squarely in line with Orange’s strategy to put digital technology at the service of everyone’s health in Africa, a continent where there is still just one doctor per 1,000 inhabitants (source GSMA). Some 14 e-health services have already been developed by Orange and its partners in seven African countries (advice and remote monitoring of patients, request for home care, monitoring of child vaccinations, etc.).

DabaDoc and Orange signed a strategic partnership in June 2021 aimed at benefiting from Orange’s technological expertise and payment solutions to enable the development of digital solutions that quickly bring concrete benefits to patients and the entire African healthcare ecosystem.

Transfert Pays (https://oran.ge/3iVcPud), the Orange website serving the African diaspora: The Transfert Pays website allows the African diaspora to remotely purchase phone top-ups for their families in most African countries.

Orange aims to develop Transfert Pays into a multi-service portal dedicated to the African diaspora, in order to make it easier for the African diaspora to cover essential products and services for their families living in Africa, ranging from healthcare to telephone top-ups.

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East where it had 135 million customers on December 31, 2021. With €6,4 billion in turnover in 2021, Orange MEA is the Group’s main growth region.

Orange Money, with its mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has 60 million customers. Orange, a multi-service operator, benchmark partner of the digital transformation, provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Orange:

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 140,000 employees worldwide at December 31, 2021, including 78,000 employees in France. The Group had a total customer base of 271 million customers worldwide as at December 31, 2021, including 224 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new strategic plan

“Engage 2025”, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group aims to be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

About Dabadoc:

DabaDoc (www.DabaDoc.com) is a platform founded in 2014 operating in Morocco and in several other African countries that offers innovative solutions for online appointment booking with healthcare providers, management of medical offices, as well as exclusive video consultation solutions. DabaDoc is now a leading partner for the African health ecosystem (hospitals, clinics, insurance companies, pharmaceutical industries, etc.). So far, more than 8 million users have placed their trust in DabaDoc, and more than 10,000 healthcare providers are listed, making DabaDoc the No. 1 healthcare platform in Morocco and Africa.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...