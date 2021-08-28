Dalphon (Dal) Arthur Lusack has sadly passed away in Manchester UK

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 August 2021:

It is with deep sadness that the Sierra Leone Telegraph reports the loss of Mr. Dalphon (Dal) Arthur Lusack Esq, who sadly passed away in Manchester, UK yesterday 27 August 2021, after a short illness, aged 75.

Dalphon (Dal) Arthur Lusack is survived by his wife Cynthia Lusack, children – Francess and Dwayne Lusack, and several siblings – Abigail (Darling) Peeler, Charles Lusack, Sam Carroll, Yvonne Lusack and Michelle Lusack.

He will be sorely missed by his granddaughter Aliya Lusack.

Dal is the son of the late Iris Rosenior of Sierra Leone, and Charles Lusack in the Gambia.

Exactly twenty days ago – 8th of August 2021, Dalphon happily celebrated his 75th birthday.

His daughter Francess said: “My dad is loved by many around the world, adopted by all and well known for his jollof rice and his big, generous heart. We will miss him immensely.”

Dal will also be dearly missed by his many cousins, aunties and uncles in the UK, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and elsewhere.

As a devoted and senior Freemason, W.Bro. Dal Lusack will be missed by the brethren and companions of various Lodges and orders to which he belong, especially Fallowfield Lodge in Manchester, UK, where he held a Provincial Grand Rank.

Dal Lusack was a highly successful and respected entrepreneur until his retirement.

His love for music, especially Congolese Rumba is well known by all who knew him. He is an all-round guitarist and always keen to share his knowledge and love of Congolese guitar playing with friends. He has indeed gone too soon.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later, when his life will be celebrated by his family and friends. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

