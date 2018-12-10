Dangote named as one of five ‘Most Responsible Businesses In Africa’

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 December 2018:

In recognition of its 2017 Sustainability Report and significant progress in Sustainability Best Practices and Reporting in 2018, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has received two awards at the 12th edition of the annual Sustainability Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS), which took place in Lagos Nigeria, last week.

Two DIL subsidiaries received the SERAS Sustainability Awards for ‘Best Company in Hunger & Food Security’ as well as ‘Best in Supply Chain Management’ categories.

In special recognition of its pioneering Sustainability Journey in 2018, Dangote Group was also named by SERAS one of the Top 5 “Most Responsible Business in Africa/Overall Winner.”

The conglomerate also received two Certificates of Recognition for the work of its Sustainability & Governance Function, which is responsible for embedding a culture of sustainability across the Group, tagged “The Dangote Way”.

The founder of SERAS, Dr. Ken Egbas, acknowledged the visible and inspiring impact of the Dangote Way, which Dangote Group President, Aliko Dangote (Photo) has described as “our unique approach towards engendering sustainability across all our operations, at the core of our procedures and corporate culture, indicative of our absolute commitment to sustainability; powered by the highest levels of governance.”

Group Chief Sustainability and Governance Officer, Dr. Ndidi Nnoli; Group Head, Human Assets Management and Admin., Dangote Cement Plc, Dr. Musa Rabiu; Senior Adviser, Stakeholder Relations, DIL, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman; General Manager /Head Sustainability, Dangote Cement Plc, Eunice Sampson; and Mr. Abimbola Akosile of the Corporate Communications Department, all Sustainability Champions, received the Awards.

The Dangote Way underlines the importance of People and Stakeholder Engagement on its journey towards better financial performance through responsible and sustainable business practices.

Dangote’s seven pillars of sustainability include the Economic, Social, Environmental, Financial, Cultural, Operational and Institutional (encompassing Governance, Risk, Compliance), which are aligned with the GRI Standard, Global Compact, IFC Performance Standards and SDGs, and are designed to ensure sustainability data embeds at the core of business processes and corporate culture, to demonstrate a clear business case for operationalizing sustainability best practices.

During the Dangote Sustainability Week, held in tandem with the United Nations General Assembly, hundreds of employees volunteered to further the Sustainable Development Goals across Dangote Cement Plants in 12 cities across Africa: Ghana, Congo, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Tanzania, Senegal, Zambia and Nigeria’s Cement plants located at Obajana (Kogi State), Ibeshe (Ogun State) which cleaned up the Ajibese community and Gboko (Benue State).

Photo: L-R: General Manager/Head Sustainability, Dangote Cement Plc, Eunice Sampson; Group Chief Sustainability and Governance, Dangote Industries Limited, Dr. Ndidi Nnoli; Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Dangote Cement Plc, Musa Rabiu; and Senior Adviser, Stakeholder Relations, DIL, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, celebrating the ‘Best in Supply Chain Management’ award won by Dangote Cement at the 12th Edition of the Sustainability Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS), which took place at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos recently.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

