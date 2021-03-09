David Reimer – new U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone arrives in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 March 2021:

Ambassador David Reimer arrived at the Lungi International Airport in Freetown last night, to take up his post as Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Freetown.

He was greeted at the airport on behalf of the government of Sierra Leone by Mr. Victor Abdulai Sheriff, Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“I am delighted to arrive in Sierra Leone,” stated Ambassador Reimer, “and I thank the Government of Sierra Leone for the warm welcome to the country. Our nations share a deep and abiding friendship developed over decades. I look forward to working with the government and people of Sierra Leone to strengthen our partnership based on shared interests and respect.”

Ambassador Reimer previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Seychelles.

Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions as the Director of the Office of West African Affairs in the Bureau of African Affairs at the Department of State and was the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Ambassador Reimer is accompanied by his wife, Simonetta Romagnolo, from Milan, Italy. He and Mrs. Reimer (Photo) said they are looking forward to exploring Freetown after completing a precautionary COVID-19 isolation period.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...