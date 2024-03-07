Deep concerns raised over the increasing harassment of opposition APC politicians – Op ed

Dr Samura Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 March 2024:

I want to express deep concern and to draw the urgent attention of both local and international communities to an alarming development in our political landscape, especially at a time the people of Sierra Leone are clamouring for a speedy restoration of normalcy.

Over the recent days, we have observed a disquieting pattern of heavily armed military and police personnel making unwarranted visits to the residences of key stakeholders associated with the APC party.

These actions, seemingly conducted under the guise of search missions, lack clear legal mandates and raise serious questions about the respect for rule of law and due process, and more so, for keeping within the spirit of the ongoing internationally mediated and supported cross-party dialogue process.

The first of such incidents occurred on Monday at the residence of Hon. Kemoh Sesay, followed by a similar unwarranted intrusion at the home of Rtd Major Alfred Pallo Conteh (Photo).

These actions not only constitute a direct affront to the privacy and safety of the individuals concerned but also set a dangerous precedent for the use of state power to intimidate political figures and stifle positive dissent.

It is imperative that we collectively voice our concerns and call for immediate cessation of these unjust actions.

We urge local authorities to adhere to legal protocols and ensure that any search or investigation is carried out with proper judicial oversight.

Furthermore, we appeal to international bodies and human rights organizations to monitor these developments closely and pressure government authorities to uphold democratic principles and human rights.

In the spirit of transparency, accountability, and the safeguarding of our democratic values, we must all stand in solidarity against any form of undue harassment and intimidation of political stakeholders.

The path to a just and equitable society lies in the respect for the rule of law, due process, and the protection of all citizens’ rights, irrespective of their political affiliations.

About the author

Dr Samura Kamara is the APC party’s 2023 presidential candidate.