Detailed Reports of the Commissions of Inquiry now available

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 September 2020:

As the dust settles following the publication of the Commissions of Inquiry Reports and the government’s White Papers responding to the recommendations of the Commissions, questions are being asked about vital information that appears to be missing in the published White Papers.

For instance, there are concerns that the former minister of information – Alhaji Alpha Kanu (Photo above) who many have accused of being corrupt, has been left out of the list of indictees by the Commission of Inquiry.

But in examining Justice Thompson’s Commission Report, it is evident from the following that Alpha Kanu has been indicted for corruption:

SUPPORT TO THE MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS

(i) Issues in Controversy and Evaluation of the Evidence

31. The evidence presented by the State clearly indicate that the sum of Le73,000,000.00 and the amount of USD10,000.00 were given directly to politically exposed persons and staff of the Ministry without supporting documents. Exhibit (SALCAB) A1 – 109, page 28 is to this effect.

This was during the ministerial tenure of Alhaji Alpha Kanu. The evidence clearly indicate that he received the amount of Le32,000,000.00 and USD10,000.00; that Mr. Paul Sandi received Le35,000,000.00 as support to this Ministry. None of the foregoing sums, according to the evidence, were paid into the Ministry’s Account. There were no crossed cheques issued either.

The evidence was that those amounts were paid directly to individuals.

(ii) Conclusion

32. It is the Commission’s view, that the evidence unambiguously revealed serious breaches of established governmental disbursement policies and procedures for which Alhaji Alpha Kanu, former Minister of Information and Communications and Mr. Senesie Kallon, former Director-General of NATCOM are severally and jointly culpable.

(iii) Specific Recommendation

33. The Commission, accordingly hereby recommends that Alhaji Alpha Kanu, former Minister Information and Communications and Mr. Senesie Kallon, former Director-General of NATCOM refund, respectively, the sum of Le32,000.000.00 plus USD10,000.00 and Le35,000,000.00 to the State within a period of time to be determined by the Cabinet.

For clarity and completeness, the Sierra Leone Telegraph has made available the full and detailed reports of the Commissions which can be accessed below:

COI – JUSTICE BANKOLE THOMPSON FULL REPORT

COI – JUSTICE ATUGUBA FULL REPORT

COI – JUSTICE BIOBELE FULL REPORT

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...