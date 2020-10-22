Disputed 2018 election in the Freetown constituency 110 to be held in December

Amin Kef Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 October 2020:

Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) has finally published the date for the conduct of the controversial Parliamentary re-run bye election in constituency 110 which was marred by violence. It comes over a year after the last polling results were cancelled.

According to NEC, the 12th of December 2020 has been set as polling day for that election. Other outstanding parliamentary and local council bye elections will be conducted the same day.

Nominations will take place on the 9th and 0th of November 2020 at the respective NEC district offices. Political parties have until 5th of November 2020 to submit candidates for nomination. Nomination fees for parliamentary election has been set at Ten Million Leones and local council at One Million Leones.

Writing in a press statement issued on the 20th October 2020, the NEC says that in exercise of the powers conferred upon it by Sections 33 and 72 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, 1991 (Act No.6 of 1991); and pursuant to Sections 2, 10, and 28 of the Paramount Chieftaincy Act, 2009 (Act No. 10 of 2009); the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) in collaboration with the National Electoral Commission (NEC) publish the dates for the conduct of Paramount Chieftaincy elections in the all affected chiefdoms.

The statement says that NEC has developed Corona Virus 2019 (COVID-19) prevention guidelines that have been approved by the National COVID-19 Response Centre (NACOVERC) for the conduct of electoral activities nationwide.

It further states was that the MLGRD and NEC have jointly revised existing guidelines for the conduct of Paramount Chieftaincy elections in line with provisions of the paramount Chieftaincy Act, 2009 (Act No.10 of 2009).

Qualifications and disqualifications of Paramount Chieftaincy elections are found in Sections 8 and 9 of the Paramount Chieftaincy Act, 2009 (Act No. 10 01 2009).

That dates for the Revision of Councillor’s List, Declaration of rights and polling for the conduct of the remaining Paramount Chieftaincy vacancies will be published in due course.

Bo, Lugbu is on the 28th Nov. 2020, Pujehun, Kpanga 25th Nov. 2020, Barri 3rd Dec.2020, Moyamba, Ribbi 18th Dec. 2020, Kambia, Munu Thalla lst Dec. 2020, Gbinle 25th Nov. 2020, Bramaia 27th Nov. 2020, Karene, Sanda Magbolontor 6th Nov. 2020, Mafonda Makerembay 9th Nov. 2020, Romende, 3rd Dec. 2020, Koinadugu, Tamiso 28th Nov. 2020, Neini 25th Nov. 2020, Falaba, Neya 27th Nov. 2020.

According to the statement, these dates are subject to the completion of the Revision of Councillor’s List and Declaration of Rights which are under the purview of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD).

In another revelation the NEC makes the following proclamation: That Saturday,12th December, 2020 has been declared as the day for the conduct of Parliamentary re-run election in Constituency 110 in the Western Area Rural District; bye elections in Constituency 078 and Ward 287 in Bo District, Ward 348 in Moyamba District and Ward 226 in Karene District.

NEC said nominations of candidates for the said Parliamentary and Local Council bye election shall take place from 9th – 10th, Nov, 2020 at the respective NEC District Offices in Bo, Moyamba and Kerene Districts. Constituency 110 re-run election will not go through candidate’s nomination exercises.

It was pointed out that the deadline for Political Parties to submit the list of their endorsed candidates for the bye-elections to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) is 5th November, 2020; as per Sections 61 and 62 of the Public Elections Act, 2012 (Act No. 4 of 2012).

That in accordance with Statutory lnstrument No. 13 of 2012, the candidates, nomination fee for the said Parliamentary bye election is TEN MILLION LEONES (Le.10, 000,000.00) and Local Council bye election is ONE MILLION LEONES (1,000,000.00) per candidate, payable to the respective District Returning Officers in Bo, Moyamba and Karene Districts.

Qualifications and disqualifications for Member of Parliament are found in Sections 75 and 76 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, 1991 (Act No. 6 of 1991) and qualifications and disqualifications of Councillors are found in Section 6 of the aforementioned Local Government Act, 2OO4; and any other relevant legislation.

NEC says that other details for the Nomination of candidates, conduct of the parliamentary re- run election and other Parliamentary and Local Council bye elections shall be published in due course.

