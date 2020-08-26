Dr Blyden reveals the truth about the sale of Sierra Leone’s railway

Office of Dr. Blyden: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 August 2020:

The dialogue with Sierra Leoneans by Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden continues with the release of her Audio-003 recorded message yesterday. In this her third Audio message, she explains her desire for her Audios to last the test of time for generations yet unborn to listen and learn about what she stood for at this time in Sierra Leone.

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden, as a focused, visionary person with leadership qualities, firmly refuses to be distracted by all the personal attacks thrown at her but she uses the chance to state that it is “UTTER RUBBISH” to accuse her maternal grandfather, the late Professor Solomon A.J. Pratt as being the one who sold off Sierra Leone Railway.

She instead firmly and unequivocally identifies Siaka Stevens’ then Minister of Finance, the late Dr. Mohamed Sorie Forna as being the person who misled President Stevens after their clique had ensured her grandfather – Professor Solomon A.J. Pratt (Photo) was inexplicably dropped from Siaka Steven’s ministerial cabinet.

She reveals how it was long after the Railway deal had been concluded by Dr. M.S. Forna and others, that her innocent grandfather was brought back into the Cabinet almost two years later by President Stevens.

She says she has World Bank documents and will expound on this further in future audios that will variously address the APC narrative in the context of the development of Sierra Leone – a narrative that has been twisted to suit other people’s agenda.

Dr. Blyden re-issues her challenge for anybody to produce any legitimate APC press release “with a name or signature” that was issued when she was incarcerated. Keep in mind that Dr. Blyden was locked up at the CID for an unconstitutional 22 days without being charged to Court and then after she was charged, she was remanded in Jail for another 29 days totalling 51 days of detention.

Throughout that 51 days, there was no formal, signed statement of protest from APC Leadership. Never! Dr. Blyden says she knows why that is so and as time goes on, it will be made clearer and clearer to all APC Comrades what was the motivation.

Dr. Blyden speaks about Ambassador John Leigh and the SLPP Convention, and uses the chance to speak of how 15 years ago when both SLPP and APC held their delegates conferences simultaneously, Dr. Sylvia Blyden was THE ONLY JOURNALIST who used her multi-media skills to zoom the APC Convention from Port Loko to the entire world using her popular website.

She identifies that “every single photo now in existence on social media” from that September 2005 APC convention was personally taken by her and sent around the World by her.

Dr. Blyden debunks claims that she used to be a member or associate of the NRM. Infact, she says she has never even met NRM as an entity before. She recalls how in April 2018, when she took President Bio, Nfa-Alie Conteh, the SLPP and NEC to the Supreme Court to petition what she alleged as an unlawful election of Julius Maada Bio as President of Sierra Leone, the first persons who went on TV to attack her for taking that case to Supreme Court were the NRM men.

She says her Supreme Court Petition (which up to this day has never been looked into), was stronger and more watertight than the petitions which overturned the presidential elections in Kenya and Malawi but that members of NRM did not thank her for that but instead went over the media to attack her for taking President Maada Bio to Supreme Court!

Dr. Sylvia Blyden then comes to the main crux of her Audio which is a reiteration of her gratefulness for the good things done in the past by the current Ernest Koroma APC Leadership but that she is of the opinion that – enough is enough – “Good Do!”

Dr. Sylvia Blyden, reminds of how she has never used insulting abuses against any of the APC leaders in her two Audios but she now takes her time to analyze a very insulting Audio released from the Osman Yansaneh led APC Secretariat last week Thursday August 20th 2020. The audio by the “APC Chairman of Social Media Groups” named Evangelist Samson was despicably laced with gender-based insults and threats of Violence.

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden then uses her analysis of the audio of Evangelist Samson to showcase why Ernest Bai Koroma, Minkailu Mansaray, Osman Yansaneh, Elizabeth Mans, Bai Mamoud Bangura and “the whole barley lot” of the current APC National Executive should pack and go from helm of the APC as the APC deserves better than their current “weak leadership”; and that Sierra Leone also deserves a stronger Opposition Leadership that can sustain the country’s previously very admirable democratic credentials – credentials that have been sinking over the past two years!

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden concludes by calling for God Almighty to bless us all and by promising that Audio-004 will be released within the next 24 Hours.

To get the Sylvia Blyden Audios instantly they are released, simply add her Office number (+232-77-772001) to your WhatsApp group. We are also now actively creating multi-platform means of dissemination of her Audios.

Remember that this is a Woman who can never be swayed or intimidated by orchestrated noise of the market. The journey continues. Good day to all Sierra Leoneans and Friends of Sierra Leone.

Author: The Office of Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR, Freetown, Sierra Leone, Tel: (+232-77-772001)

Listen to Dr Blyden’s 3rd recording here:

You can also watch a video about the untold story of the sale of the Railway:

