Dr Kandeh Yumkella visits Bombali’s covid19 Emergency Operations Center

Mansah Henry Bangura: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 June 2020:

Last Friday, Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella MP and leader of the NGC party in parliament, paid what many described as a very timely visit to The Bombali Covid19 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Makeni.

The highly esteemed Member of Parliament visited the Center to make observations and get first-hand information on its operations, and to engage with the Coordinator, Surveillance officers, head superior of the quarantine homes, civil societies, head of securities personnel, President of Journalist Northern Region and volunteers.

The aim of his visit was also to understand how the management of the deadly Corona Virus has been conducted in this part of the country, and to further explore possible actions that could help curtail the spread of the Virus.

Dr Yumkella made a number of observations including but not limited to the fact that there is no covid testing facility in the district. Swabs are taken, collected and sent to Freetown for testing. The centre is also constrained by logistical difficulties.

He said will take those concerns back to Freetown to discuss with top party members of The National Grand Coalition Party (NGC), for possible action in the best Interest of Sierra Leone. And in his capacity as Member of Parliament, he will also raise the matter in parliament.

The 2018 Presidential Candidate of the NGC, later visited the party’s new Bombali District Office which is located at Bayo Lane in Makeni City, where he held discussions with members of the NGC district party executives.

Dr Yumkella will hold similar engagements in other districts.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...