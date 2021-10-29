Dr Kandeh Yumkella will meet Sierra Leoneans at a townhall meeting in London

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 October 2021:

Parliamentary Leader of Sierra Leone’s National Grand Coalition (NGC) Party will be in London next weekend, where he will meet with supporters, friends, and members of the NGC Party at a townhall style event to talk about the progress that he and his party have achieved since the party was formed in 2017.

In 2018, the NGC party won five seats at the country’s parliamentary election, and since then has consolidated its power base in the Kambia district and is hoping to make big electoral gains across the country in the 2023 elections.

The party has big ambition too – to win the presidential election in 2023, after its parliamentary leader – Dr Kandeh Yumkella rolled out it’s national campaign on big issues – such as designing a draft legislation that will grant Sierra Leoneans living abroad the right to contest general elections and hold high office in the country.

Yumkella has also successfully campaigned for the right of women to equal opportunity in employment and in public office, as well as increasing the number of women in parliament.

Dr Yumkella’s continuous call for the government to improve transparency, good governance and social justice has won him and his NGC party tremendous respect and support across the political divide.

The party’s regular press conference on the state of the economy continues to expose the government’s poor handling of the economy amid huge spiralling cost of living.

Dr Yumkella and the NGC party chiefs are hoping that with the party now established as a national household name – recognised for its fierce opposition to the ruling SLPP, this could lead to a massive windfall at the presidential and parliamentary elections in two years’ time.

But these successes have not come easily, in a political system and environment that are highly polarised and controlled by the two main political parties – the ruling SLPP and the main opposition APC party.

The recent formation of a consortium by thirteen of the country’s opposition parties – including NGC, C4C, and the APC, coming together to mount a coordinated and strong opposition to the ruling SLPP, is a move welcomed by many Sierra Leoneans in and out of the country that are yearning for some form of progressive and inclusive coalition government in Sierra Leone.

So, why not come to the townhall event on Saturday 6th November 2021, and listen to Dr Yumkella discussing the progress his party has made, and what they are hoping to achieve in 2023.

Join us for an audience with Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, MP and Parliamentary Caucus Leader of the National Grand Coalition in Sierra Leone, hosted by Abdul Rashid Thomas, Editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph.

Come and listen to Kandeh discussing his personal insights about current issues affecting Sierra Leone and take the opportunity to participate in a Question-and-Answer session which will be moderated by Abdul Rashid Thomas.

Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided courtesy of NGC UK&I

Simply click on this link to register to attend the event, which is taking place at the Ark Walworth Academy, Shorncliffe Road, London SE15 5UJ.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-audience-with-kandeh-yumkella-in-london-6th-november-2021-630pm-tickets-200910598007

