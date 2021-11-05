Leone Rock set to roll out phase II of Tonkolili Iron Ore Project

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 05 November 2021:

Leone Rock Metal Group Limited, the parent body of Kingho Mining Company Limited that is operating the New Tonkolili Iron Ore Mines in the Northern Province of the Republic of Sierra Leone has said it is rolling out Phase 2 of its integrated Iron Ore Project which will optimise the ore grade from 57% Fe Average to more than 62% so that the company’s product will be globally competitive.

This disclosure was made by the Public Relations and Media Officer of Leone Rock Metal Group, Abdul Malik Bangura, during an interview with the press to discuss moves made so far to revamp their output in the iron ore integrated chain.

The Public Relations Officer of the company said contrary to rumours that the company is planning to shutdown operation; rather instead they are determined and focused to roll out their Phase II. “Our Company is extremely focused on rolling out the Phase II of our project which is going to involve designing and building an optimization plant that will increase the grade and value of the Tonkolili iron ore from 57% to more than 62% Iron.”

Abdul Malik Bangura (Photo) said, the project which has so far employed over two thousand five hundred (2,500) Sierra Leoneans, has a full integrated chain ranging from mining, processing, transhipment, railway transportation, modelling and planning, ship loading and marketing.

He said “obviously there are current difficulties affecting the global iron ore pricing. This is not in our making, but our company is a resilient company. We were always ready for the global challenges. That’s why such will never deter us from achieving our targets.”

The PR and Media Officer furthered that the designing and building of an optimization plant will be the first time in the history of the Tonkolili Mine and that the iron ore mined will leave the mines with such a globally competitive grade.

“Leone Rock is not here just to mine what we meet but we are also going to add value to what we mine right here in Sierra Leone – Leone Rock is here to stay and stay for the long run,” he said.

Leone Rock Maiden Editon Newsletter

