Dr Sylvia Blyden disowns draft report on the causes of the defeat of the APC at the 2018 elections

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 October 2018:

The former social welfare and children’s affairs minister in the Koroma led APC government – Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden, has rejected a draft report sent to her by the chairman of the nine-man committee, set up by the APC National Advisory Committee (NAC) to investigate the causes of the party’s defeat at the polls last March.

The nine-man committee which is chaired by Dr. Tom Obaleh Kargbo, is to produce a report with recommendations, which the party’s highest administrative organ – the NAC, could implement. ​

Writing in a letter addressed to the leadership of the APC yesterday – 15th October 2018, Dr Sylvia Blyden (Photo) who is the secretary of the nine-man committee, says that she will not endorse the committee’s draft report.

“I have carefully read the proposed report and I see very serious errors, inconsistencies and assumptive conclusions not based on available facts,” she says.

She states further: “ I cannot and will not endorse this report and I am hereby STRONGLY advising both the National Chairman/Leader of the APC and the National Secretary-General of the APC to not accept any Report purporting to be a 9-Man Committee Report until the grave errors, inconsistencies and non-factual assumptions are corrected within the Report and with an inclusion of references cited as either footnotes or endnotes.​”

This is the full text of her letter:

URGENT – DRAFT OF FINAL REPORT OF THE 9-MAN COMMITTEE​

​

The National Advisory Committee (NAC), whilst setting up the 9-Man Committee, clearly instructed for the members to choose from amongst themselves a Secretary and a Chairman.

I am writing in capacity of Secretary to the Committee who NAC is expecting to use academic and research skills to help produce a FACTUALLY-BASED Report (with documented references) that the Committee will be presenting to NAC.​

​

Collation for a Report is important but the most critical aspect is drafting acceptable presentation for which role, a Secretary is expected to ensure the final preparation is factually-based.​

​

Now, I want to state that draft of proposed report was sent to me on the instructions of Ambassador Dr. Tom Obaleh Kargbo, duly elected chairman of the 9-Man Committee, on Saturday 13th October 2018 at 22:09pm in night via Whatsapp.​

​

I have carefully read the proposed report and I see very serious errors, inconsistencies and assumptive conclusions not based on available facts.

This is a Report which is meant to serve the test of time and should be written based on facts that will make generations of APC Comrades, be proud.

I also have a high integrity which makes it very difficult for me to betray the huge respect which I command where it matters most inside the APC; amongst the grassroots supporters.​

​

I know many APC Comrades have the greatest possible confidence in my ability to say the truth – and nothing but the truth – for the good of the APC party hence they have held their peace in anticipation of this report that would have my endorsement.​

​

I cannot and will not endorse this report and I am hereby STRONGLY advising both the National Chairman/Leader of the APC and the National Secretary-General of the APC to not accept any Report purporting to be a 9-Man Committee Report until the grave errors, inconsistencies and non-factual assumptions are corrected within the Report and with an inclusion of references cited as either footnotes or endnotes.​

​

I have already sent an email to Committee members, detailing errors, inconsistencies and non-factual assumptions in the report (which currently lacks cited references).

Given that this first draft was only given to me on Saturday night after 10pm, it is expected that I am still rounding up my review of the proposed draft and I will send a more comprehensive dossier of my concerns in a subsequent correspondence.​

​

Should the National Chairman/Leader and the National Secretary-General go ahead to dismiss my concerns and accept the impugned so-called Report tomorrow Tuesday October 16th 2018 as I have been informed by Ambassador Tom Obaleh, then I will be left with no other option than to release this letter to the general membership of the APC through the various print and electronic media alongside a dossier of my reasons why I am disassociating myself completely from what has been handed over.​

​

The APC made too many grave mistakes over the past two decades.

I will not be a party to the impending grievous mistake of pulling the wool over the eyes of ordinary party members by misrepresenting an impugned report to be a bonafide one.

Some of us have our integrity to maintain and whilst I may have high ambitions, I certainly do not have vaulting ambitions which go above the interest of our great APC party that our ancestors sweated and laboured to build.

If I don’t owe anything in politics to my late father and my late grandfather who both sweated so hard; and toiled and toiled to build APC, I owe it to them and to the other APC ancestors now in the spirit world, to not be a silent party to any attempts to mislead APC party members any further.

I will not be a party to contents of that Report being proposed to be handed over tomorrow. I will vigorously, publicly and most vehemently reject the impugned proposed report.​

​

Yours in the cause of the APC,​

signed: ​Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden, OOR​ – Duly Elected Secretary to the 9-Man Committee​​

Monday 15th October 2018​

​

TO: Ambassador Dr. Tom Obaleh Kargbo​ – Chairman, 9-Man Committee of the APC​; Captain Emeric Spain​ Chairman (Protem), 9-Man Committee of the APC​; All Other Members of the 9-Man Committee; ​Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma​ – National Chairman & Leader, APC​; Ambassador Alhaji Dr. Osman Yansaneh​ – National Secretary-General, APC.​

