‘Drones in Salone’ – weekly webinar kicks-off May 15 – join conversation

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 May 2020:

Sierra Leone’s government Department for Science and Technological Innovation (DSTI), will be hosting a weekly webinar to examine the use of drones before, during, and after the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sierra Leone has the only national drone corridor in West Africa, the second on the continent after Malawi.

The “Drones in Salone” webinar is a platform for policymakers, regulators and private sector drone experts to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities and benefits in the local drone ecosystem.

Drone enthusiasts, innovators, media and the general public are invited to participate in the panel discussion every Friday starting May 15, 2:00 PM GMT via Zoom.

The theme for the first panel discussion is “The Role of Drones in the Covid-19 Response”.

Speakers include; Edmond Nonie, UNICEF; David Manley, DSTI; Koiguma Baimba, Flying Labs Sierra Leone; James Houghton, Crown Agents Sierra Leone; Samuel Nonie, TYB Holdings; and Michael Duff, Drone Video Journalist.

The UNICEF backed Drone Corridor was launched in December 2019 by H.E. Julius Maada Bio, a demonstration of Sierra Leone’s high-level commitment to technology and innovation.

Since the launch of the corridor, drones have been used for medical delivery and most recently for surveillance during the government-mandated lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Next week the “Drones in Salone” Webinar will take place on May 22, at 2:00 PM with guests including; Minister and Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Moinina David Sengeh, and representatives from the World Bank Sierra Leone and the World Economic Forum. Visit @DSTISierraLeone on Facebook and Twitter for weekly updates.

