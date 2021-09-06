ECOWAS responds to the military coup in Guinea as Guineans hope for change in their livelihood

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 September 2021:

There is much uncertainty across Guinea Conakry today as the dust begins to settle, following yesterday’s military coup which saw 83-year-old president Conde ousted from office in gunpoint. The military has ordered ministers and heads of government departments and agencies to a meeting to discuss the new dispensation, after declaring they are going to scrap the constitution.

Troops led by Lieutenant-colonel Mamady Doumbouya (Photo) summoned ministers and departmental heads to meet at 1100 GMT today in the country’s parliament – “Any refusal to attend will be considered a rebellion,” he warned.

Doumbouya promised to launch a “national consultation to open an inclusive and calm transition”. He also told Guineans that land and air borders have been closed, the government dissolved, and top governors and other senior administrators have been replaced by the military.

Doumbouya appeared on public television yesterday after toppling Conde, draped in the Guinean flag, accusing the government of “endemic corruption” and “trampling of citizens’ rights”.

“We are no longer going to entrust politics to one man, we are going to entrust politics to the people,” he said.

“Guinea is beautiful. We don’t need to rape Guinea anymore, we just need to make love to her.”

Opposition leaders have yet to react to the coup, although an umbrella group called the FNDC, which led the campaign against Conde’s constitutional changes, said it had taken note of the “arrest of the dictator”.

Outside Guinea, international leaders have expressed condemnation of the latest coup in West Africa, a region where many countries are struggling with poverty, inequality and poor governance.

“Violence and any extra-constitutional measures will only erode Guinea’s prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, urging all parties to abide by the rule of law.

The African Union and the United Nations both called for Conde’s release; and the EU and France – the former colonial power, have both condemned the coup.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its acting president, Ghana’s leader Nana Akufo-Addo, threatened sanctions if Guinea’s constitutional order was not restored. This is what the ECOWAS statement says:

“ECOWAS notes with great concern the recent political developments which have occurred in Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea. ECOWAS condemns unreservedly the attempted coup of Sunday, September 5, 2021.

“ECOWAS demands respect for the physical safety of the President of the Republic, Professor Alpha Condé, and his immediate and unconditional release, as well as that of all arrested persons. ECOWAS also demands a return to constitutional order on pain of sanctions.

“ECOWAS reaffirms its objection to any unconstitutional political change. We ask the Guinean defense and security forces to remain in a constitutional posture and express our solidarity with the Guinean people and their Government.

“Done in Accra, Sunday, September 5, 2021 – H.E.M. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Current Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority.”

Lieutenant-colonel Mamady Doumbouya and his soldiers are yet to respond to the WECOWAS statement.

