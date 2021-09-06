ECOWAS responds to the military coup in Guinea as Guineans hope for change in their livelihood

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 September 2021:
There is much uncertainty across Guinea Conakry today as the dust begins to settle, following yesterday’s military coup which saw 83-year-old president Conde ousted from office in gunpoint. The military has ordered ministers and heads of government departments and agencies to a meeting to discuss the new dispensation, after declaring they are going to scrap the constitution.
Troops led by Lieutenant-colonel Mamady Doumbouya (Photo) summoned ministers and departmental heads to meet at 1100 GMT today in the country’s parliament – “Any refusal to attend will be considered a rebellion,” he warned.
Doumbouya promised to launch a “national consultation to open an inclusive and calm transition”. He also told Guineans that land and air borders have been closed, the government dissolved, and top governors and other senior administrators have been replaced by the military.
Doumbouya appeared on public television yesterday after toppling Conde, draped in the Guinean flag, accusing the government of “endemic corruption” and “trampling of citizens’ rights”.
“We are no longer going to entrust politics to one man, we are going to entrust politics to the people,” he said.
“Guinea is beautiful. We don’t need to rape Guinea anymore, we just need to make love to her.”
Opposition leaders have yet to react to the coup, although an umbrella group called the FNDC, which led the campaign against Conde’s constitutional changes, said it had taken note of the “arrest of the dictator”.
Outside Guinea, international leaders have expressed condemnation of the latest coup in West Africa, a region where many countries are struggling with poverty, inequality and poor governance.
“Violence and any extra-constitutional measures will only erode Guinea’s prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, urging all parties to abide by the rule of law.
The African Union and the United Nations both called for Conde’s release; and the EU and France – the former colonial power, have both condemned the coup.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its acting president, Ghana’s leader Nana Akufo-Addo, threatened sanctions if Guinea’s constitutional order was not restored. This is what the ECOWAS statement says:
“ECOWAS notes with great concern the recent political developments which have occurred in Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea. ECOWAS condemns unreservedly the attempted coup of Sunday, September 5, 2021.
“ECOWAS demands respect for the physical safety of the President of the Republic, Professor Alpha Condé, and his immediate and unconditional release, as well as that of all arrested persons. ECOWAS also demands a return to constitutional order on pain of sanctions.
“ECOWAS reaffirms its objection to any unconstitutional political change. We ask the Guinean defense and security forces to remain in a constitutional posture and express our solidarity with the Guinean people and their Government.
“Done in Accra, Sunday, September 5, 2021 – H.E.M. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Current Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority.”
Lieutenant-colonel Mamady Doumbouya and his soldiers are yet to respond to the WECOWAS statement.
‘Guinea is beautiful. We don’t need to rape Guinea anymore, we just need to make love to her’. These are very interesting, not to say intriguing, words indeed. A lyrical outburst you would perhaps not expect from a man of action and a colossus by any physical measure to boot. Colonel Mamady Doumbouya: a gentle giant then? A loving, caring soul behind a steely, soldierly exterior? Yet for all the sweetness, softeness and gentleness it conveys, Colonel Doumbouya’s lyricism betrays rather ironically a macho, indeed masculinist, world view that is quite in keeping with his imposing build and militarism!
Guinea: a beautiful woman to make love to after subduing her by force of arms! Is that not rape? Does the colonel not realise that he has just violently possessed his beautiful Guinea? Has she not then become a war booty; a juicy trophy in the predatory clutches of a military strongman who will now consume her as he pleases? Remember that other military strongman, Lansana Conte, who came ostensibly to undo the ravages wrought on Guinea by Sekou Route’s sanguinary regime. Conte ended up doing further damage to the country.
The re-emergence of military juntas on the political landscape of the volatile ECOWAS region is damning and totally unsupportive of economic progress that has eluded the countries in this region, post-colonial rule. West Africa is easily the most restless and least developed region on the continent, prone to violent military coups, rebel wars, Ebola, Covi-19 pandemic, etc.
You name a development-destroying curse, West Africa’s got it.
Worst still, is the continued interference by unprofessional men in uniform who see their time in the military as an opportunity to enrich themselves. Coming originally from economically poor heritage and unable to acquire the educational credentials necessary for personal and professional growth, they enrol into the army and bide their time for a shot at political gangsterism that loot the national treasury. No wonder then that African economic development has and will continue to lag behind the rest of the world. This recent coup in Guinea is another set-back for a country rich in minerals, but has laboured under successive regimes that brought little improvement in the lives of the citizenry, more than 50 years after the French departed Conakry.
“ECOWAS notes and with great concern the recent political developments which have occurred in Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea. ECOWAS condemns unreservedly the attempted coup of Sunday 5,2021″ So let’s be clear, none of the leadership of ECOWAS that are sprouting this statement of grandstanding condemnations, have experienced living under a corrupt, and out of control dictatorship that targets political opponents, real or imagine . And muzzled the free press and tossed their political opponents into a gulag. And undermine the rule of law. And corruption becomes the chief occupation of the so called elected public officials. Then the ECOWAS statement went on spilling more bile, to the effect.” ECOWAS reaffirm its objections to any unconstitutional political change. “Sorry ECOWAS the horses have already blotted.
You should have made a similar statement when in December 2020 then President Alpha Conde, amended the Guinean constitution from his two terms he was entitled for a third term, further giving himself more time to wreak the economy of Guinea. And in the process condemn a whole generation of Youths to police brutality, deaths by state security forces, and above all else condemning millions of Guinean to abject poverty and youth unemployment. The ECOWAS mission statement in 2020 should have been, “ECOWAS notes with great concern the political developments that is about to take place under the leadership of his Excellency President Alpha Conde. ECOWAS reaffirm its objections to amend the unconstitutional political change your excellency is about to under take to give himself a third term, in violation of the constitutional order. That is running for a third term in office. And ECOWAS note with great regret president Alpha Conde is threatening a fellow member state over a historical land dispute that was sized by Guinean forces at Yenga during Sierra leone, a sister country’s RUF civil war. And more recently president Conde have provoked Sierra Leone by accusing the vice president of Sierra Leone, Juldeh Jalloh of election meddling .
This action by the Guinean government is highly regrettable and ECOWAS stands full square with the government of Sierra Leone to defend their territorial integrity. “Did we note any serious condemnations of Alpha Conde, from ECOWAS when all those events were unfolding in front of them.?That is the hypocrisy of this West African body we have grown used to. Selective justice. One rule for them and one rule for the rest of us.
To all those pretentious international bodies, calling for a return to constitutional order in Guinea, please answer this; was it democratic for a single corrupt greedy man, to bastardize the Guinean constitution, and eventually imposed himself against the people’s will? Where you then when this same man was terrorizing and killing innocent people for his own personal selfish goals? Just observe the sheer hypocrisy coming out of these out of touch international governance institutions, run and manage by the same corrupt, greedy African leaders.
Here is something for you all selfish, corrupt leaders in Africa to remember. Democracy is define as a government of the people, for the people, and by the people, not a single greedy tyrant. So if the people of Guinea, through the help of their patriotic gallant soldiers have taken back what belongs to them, you either support them or shut up. This should serve as a lesson to all you wannabe tyrants. Keep thinking you are invincible. Karma will surely catches up with you. Bravo and congrats to the suffering people of the nation of Guinea.