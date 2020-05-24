Eid greetings from the UK Archbishop of Canterbury to all Muslims

Archbishop Justin Welby: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 May 2020:

I wish a blessed and joyful Eid al-Fitr to all our Muslim friends and neighbours as you mark the end of this Ramadan, this month of fasting and prayer.

What a month it has been. I had the privilege of sharing in a virtual Iftar with the Ramadan Tent Project. The conversations with young Muslims around the world were fascinating, as we explored many shared themes of how we pray and fast during a time of lockdown.

What is at the heart of our respective faiths, where many of the things we rely on have been stripped away? It has been amazing to see the shared endeavours of Christians and Muslims to support the whole community for the common good during the pandemic.

Many people have had to sacrifice going to their places of worship. But their commitment to be alert over most of Ramadan – to stay at home, to protect the NHS and to save lives – is fundamentally a commitment of faith, of obedience to God. Thank you for what you have done and will continue to do.

So I wish you a really joyful Eid. And I so look forward to the time when our fasting from physical gatherings ends and we begin to go out into the world and meet face to face.

How may that be different? My prayer is that, having fasted from meeting in person, we may renew our love for each other by working together for the common good, for the blessing of our country and our world.

I believe that we know what it is to depend on God, to live for our neighbour and to live for God.

Eid Mubarak!

