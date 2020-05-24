Joseph F Kamara (JFK) wishes the people of Sierra Leone a happy Eid

Joseph F Kamara (JFK): Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 May 2020:

JFK wishes happy Eid -ul Mubarrak to all Sierra Leoneans. A Blessed Eid-ul-Mubarrak to our Brothers and Sisters: On behalf of the JFK Family and JFK Foundation, let me offer congratulations to you all for abstention from the vanities and trappings of life, to successfully complete one of the pillars of your faith in Islam.

Let me wish you all the promised blessings of Ramadan and the enduring mercies of Allah. As we joyfully celebrate, let us not forget the challenges of Covid-19 and it’s devastating consequenses. Please remember to stay safe and love one another.

