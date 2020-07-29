EU and Ireland provide 1.5 Million Euros  to help tackle COVID-19 across districts in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 July 2020:

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Francis Kai-Kai yesterday Tuesday, launched the “Team Europe Initiative” aimed at supporting decentralized COVID-19 response in Sierra Leone.

The “Team Europe Initiative” will support and strengthen Sierra Leone’s response in the most vulnerable communities.

Both the European Union and Ireland have mobilized approximately 1.5 million EUR (or 16.5 Billion Leones) to support the response, through two coordinated interventions in partnership with CSO’s across 11 districts in the country and reaching an estimated 400,000 individuals.

The ministry’s Development Secretary, Peter Sam-Kpakra thanked the EU and Ireland together with the partner NGOs for facilitating the launch, and for their continued support for government’s effort in the fight against COVID-19.

The Irish Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Lesley Ní Bhriain said the project ensures Ireland’s overarching priority in contributing to reducing the incidence and mitigating the impact of the pandemic among vulnerable populations.

Ambassador Ní Bhriain encouraged partners to make the ‘Build Back Better’ slogan a reality so that while responding to an emergency situation, the project can also contribute to the goals and objectives of the Medium Term National Development Plan (2019-2013).

Deputy Head of EU Delegation to Sierra Leone, Jamila El-Assaidi said the Initiative is the localized expression of the EU’s global commitment to help most vulnerable countries in Africa, and across the world. She noted that the partnership with Ireland is proof of the EU’s utmost commitment to jointly move aid effectiveness from policy to practice.

Madam Assaidi congratulated the government for its commitment and efforts in supporting a multi-stakeholder response to the pandemic and for the Minister’s efforts in recognizing the critical role played by all stakeholders, including NGO’s, grassroots organizations and local councils among others.

In his address, the Minister, in welcoming everyone on behalf of President Julius Maada Bio, noted that the ‘Team Europe Initiative’ is aiming to localise and transfer development to the people. Dr. Kai-Kai said the Initiative would contribute enormously to government’s response in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially at District level.

Minister Kai-Kai said the NGOs, who are partners, play a significant role in development and that they cover the last 5-mile everywhere in terms of development.

“We rely on you considerably for delivery on development outcomes and your role is a critical one and this is one that the President-Bio led government values very much. President Julius Maada Bio is now fully convinced that the NGOs have a key role to play in the development process of our country,” Dr. Kai-Kai said.

He noted the need to target district level structures in the implementation process, which he said is the formula for success. He urged them to collaborate and coordinate with partners on the ground to create the synergy that would improve the lives of ordinary people.

The EU intervention will be implemented by a coalition of NGOs, CSOs and local authorities. It will focus on empowering local actors, including the District COVID 19 response teams in Falaba and Karene districts. The second intervention will also support the National COVID-19 strategy and response efforts in both urban and rural communities.

Other dignitaries present at the launch included Country Directors of Trócaire, Concern Worldwide and Goal International. There were also local actors from AAD-SL, SEND, KADDRO present.

