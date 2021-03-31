European Union Delegation to Sierra Leone: Call for Proposals for Agro-Technology Development

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 March 2021:

This call for proposals under the Agro-Technology development Initiative is launched by the European Union Delegation to Sierra Leone. It is a uniquely competitive opportunity being offered to Sierra Leonean organizations and SMEs seeking to develop and/or expand sustainable agro-processing and agribusiness innovation and technology.

A variety of funding support aimed at enhancing sustainable agro-industry development is available. Award amounts will range from EUR 100,000 to EUR 2,000,000.

Historically, financial systems in West Africa have had hesitancy in providing financial support and guidance to agriculture SMEs. With the European Union’s support, financial inclusion will encourage and strengthen the potential of digital financial services at macro, meso and micro levels notably supporting agriculture SMEs access to concessional financing and services.

Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to attend an information session 5 May 2021 before their concept note submission. All interested in joining the information session must register via form (here) prior to receiving the information session link.

The deadline for the submission of the concept note is 1 June 2021. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, please contact delegation-sierra-leone-cfp@eeas.europa.eu or visit the EU Delegation to Sierra Leone website at eeas.europa.eu/delegations/sierra-leone_en

This publication was produced with the financial support of the European Union. Its contents are the sole responsibility of PivotPath and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.

