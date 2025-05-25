Exposing Sierra Leone’s minister of information Chernor Bah’s misleading claims

Haroun Olu Zubairu: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 May 2025:

In a recent debate aired on AYV, Minister of Information Chernor Bah made sweeping assertions regarding the achievements of President Bio’s government. While optimism is important, it is our responsibility to clarify the reality of the situation in Sierra Leone, particularly on pressing issues such as infant mortality, education, internet access, extrajudicial killings, drug addiction, and corruption.

Infant Mortality Rates: A Disturbing Reality

Minister Bah boasted about improvements in infant health, yet Sierra Leone remains ranked 10th in Africa for infant mortality rates. Current statistics reveal that 70 out of every 1,000 children under two years old tragically lose their lives, just slightly above Liberia’s rate of 65 per 1,000.

This heartbreaking reality underscores the urgent need for effective healthcare interventions. Factors contributing to these high mortality rates include inadequate access to healthcare, lack of prenatal and postnatal care, and insufficient nutritional practices.

It’s crucial for the government to confront these challenges with decisive and comprehensive policies that prioritize the health of our children.

Insufficient School Feeding Programs

When addressing education, Minister Bah praised the government’s school feeding initiatives, but the truth paints a different picture. Currently, Joint Aid Management provides school meals to a mere three chiefdoms in Sierra Leone. This limited outreach leaves countless children without vital nutrition needed for learning and growth.

Ensuring all school children have access to meals is essential not only for their health but for their academic success and potential future.

Limited Internet Access

The Minister’s remarks on digital advancements glossed over a significant issue: internet access in Sierra Leone remains shockingly low. Only about 1.8 million people have access to the internet, which is a small fraction of the population.

This lack of connectivity hampers educational opportunities, business growth, and personal development for many individuals. To build a more equitable future, it is essential to boost internet access across the nation, enabling all citizens to participate in the digital age.

Extrajudicial Killings: A Cry for Justice

Minister Bah’s statements did not acknowledge the harsh reality of extrajudicial killings in our country. On August 10, 2022, at least 24 people were reported killed during unrest, with 48 succumbing to violence on Pademba Road alone.

Additionally, there were tragic incidents in Tombo, including the loss of lives at the APC party office. These actions raise grave concerns about government accountability and the safety of our citizens. The need for justice and protection for all individuals is paramount and should not be overlooked.

The Drug Addiction Crisis

The rise of drug addiction, particularly involving a substance known as Kush, presents another alarming challenge. Sierra Leone faces a troubling reputation as a hub for drug trafficking, which poses severe social and health implications.

Addressing this crisis requires an all-out effort focused on prevention, education, and rehabilitation services. The government must prioritize initiatives to combat drug abuse and support those affected to reclaim their lives.

Corruption Allegations Against the First Lady

Lastly, corruption allegations involving the First Lady cannot be swept under the rug. She has been accused of misappropriating funds from the consolidated budget, diverting resources that are crucial for public welfare.

These accusations underscore the need for transparency and accountability in our leadership. It is vital for the government to uphold ethical standards and earn the trust of the people by ensuring that funds are used for their intended purposes.

While Minister Chernor Bah’s statements during the AYV debate may have painted an overly optimistic picture of President Bio’s government, the reality faced by the citizens of Sierra Leone tells a different story.

From alarming infant mortality rates and insufficient school feeding programs to limited internet access, extrajudicial killings, drug addiction, and corruption, we have significant challenges ahead.

As a nation, we must demand truthfulness and accountability from our leaders. Addressing these pressing issues with sincerity and commitment is essential for building a brighter, more equitable future for all Sierra Leoneans. Together, we can strive to advance our nation and create a better tomorrow for generations to come.