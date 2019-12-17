Far north of Sierra Leone – Falaba now has a community voice – a radio station

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 December 2019:

President Dr Julius Maada Bio yesterday commissioned ‘Voice of Falaba’ in Gbindi town, Falaba district, making the community broadcaster the first-ever radio station in the district.

Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, said that as a ministry they are mandated to bridge the gap between the government and its citizens by creating platforms for citizens’ participation in the governance process.

He said that the 600 megawatts transmission network would cover the entire district and its surroundings.

Member of Parliament for Constituency 39 – Billow Shaw, commended the President for putting Falaba on his government’s development agenda.

He said that the people of Falaba are pleased with the strides the government had made so far, especially in human capital development through the provision of free quality education, improved healthcare facilities and food security. He said the people of Falaba will continue to support the government and its programmes.

In his statement, President Bio said that he is committed to bringing development to every part of the country. He noted that the new radio station will help to link the district with the rest of the country and also keep the people informed about the activities of the government. This, he said should guarantee citizens’ participation as an important component of effective governance.

The President emphasised that the new radio station should be used to inform, educate, entertain and to also preach peace and unity in the district. He, therefore, called on the community to take good care of the facility by using it for the general good.

Speaking at the turning of the sod for a new hospital in Sulema Chiefdom, Falaba district, president Bio said that the proposed new health facility is part of his government’s drive in providing quality health services for the people.

This he said, is about his government’s inclusive approach to governance and belief in sharing resources to every part of the country.

When completed, the new facility would help to reduce infant and maternal mortality, as well as improve the wellbeing of the people of Falaba, president Bio promised.

