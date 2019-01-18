Farewell Reverend Muriel Alice Ayodele Fitzjohn

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 January 2019:

The families at home and abroad regret to announce the death of Reverend Muriel Alice Ayodele Fitzjohn, nee Cole, fondly known as ‘mummy Alice’, aged 93.

Reverend Muriel Alice Ayodele Fitzjohn is a retired educator, minister of the United Methodist Conference and widow of the late Reverend Dr. William Henry Fitzjohn.

Mummy Alice lived at 11 Hannah Benka-Coker Street, Brookfields, Freetown, Sierra Leone. She passed away on Thursday, 29th November 2018, in Silver Spring, Maryland, USA.

Reverend Muriel Alice Ayodele Fitzjohn will be laid for viewing and tributes on Friday, 18th January 2019, at 5:30pm – 7:00pm.

This will be followed by a vigil from 7:30pm – 9:00pm in the Hall of the Freetown Secondary School for Girls, Brookfields, Freetown.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 19th January, 2019, at 2:00pm at the Bishop Baughman Memorial UMC Church, Bright Street, Brookfields, after viewing at 12:30pm – 1:30pm.

Interment is at the Ascension Town Cemetery. Family colour for the funeral is Grey.

Reverend Muriel Alice Ayodele Fitzjohn is survived by her children—Amelia & (Dr. Modupe Broderick), Dwight & (Lina), William Jr., Kwame, Walter & (Rev. Mary Fitzjohn), Kathryn Rose & (Donald Eleady-Cole), (Hilary Fitzjohn), Mrs. Effuah Davies, Hannah & (Rev. James Amara), Albert Lawrence-John & (Jane), Mohamed Pabai & (Adama), Abdul Borbor Brima & (Augusta); grand & great grandchildren, and sister Agnes Labor.

She will be sorely missed by several cousins, nephews, nieces, in-laws, as well as other relatives including: Gloria, Sylvia, Olatunde Cole; Ayodele, Victor, Philemon Labor; Macaulay, Bernard-Jones, Porter, Labor, Stronge, Lawrence-John, Ashwood Nelson, Parker, Carew, Gbassa, Dursun, Lebbie, Caulker, Frank Anthony Family, Abdulai, Abban, Choukroun, Hedd, Awoonor-Renner, Faulkner, Peacock, Rashid, Harris, Kanu.

Close friends include Mrs. Bertha Conton, Mrs. Dorrance Yimbo, Mrs. Tilay Pratt, Mrs. Cynthia Pratt, Mrs. Felicia Taylor-Lewis, Rev. David H. Caulker, Rev. Dr. Roland Timity and many others.

All friends and sympathisers are cordially invited to attend the funeral.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

