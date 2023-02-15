Farewell to Justin William Adeyinka Bouma

Jesmed F Suma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 February 2023:

On Saturday January 7th, 2023, hundreds of Americans and Sierra Leoneans of all works of life including senior political leaders of the State of Maryland converged at the Annapolis area in MD to bid a befitting farewell to our brother and friend Justin William Adeyinka Bouma son of Madam Sarian Bouma and Mr. Jon Bouma of Annapolis Maryland.

Staff members of the Embassy of Sierra Leone including the Deputy Ambassador Sheku Masali and Mrs. Nadia Bangura were in full attendance at both the vigil and the funeral service representing the embassy of Sierra Leone. Other prominent members of the Sierra Leone community were also in attendance, including Mr. Jesmed F Suma with his wife Madam Sarah G Suma.

On Friday January 6th, a very emotional Wake and Vigil was held at the Kalas Funeral Home in Edgewater, MD coordinated by Pastor David Vandy and Mr Mohamed Kosia. It was a very poignant moment for family and friends. Many prominent figures of the Maryland Democratic party paid tribute to Justin, including the former PG County Executive and former Mayoral Candidate for Annapolis.

Mr. Jesmed F Suma in his tribute to Justin thanked Mr. and Mrs Bouma for all their past contributions and support of the Sierra Leone community. He reminded everyone about the painful effect of death in a family, especially the death of a precious son and brother like Justin. But, let Mr. & Mrs Bouma take courage in the overwhelming support they are receiving from family and friends especially from members of the Sierra Leonean community.

Justin was described as compassionate, kind, generous and the much-loved son, brother and friend to so many.

The funeral Mass took place at the St Mary’s Catholic Church, packed with tearful friends and relatives including religious and political leaders in attendance to pay their last respect. The interment took place at the Parklawn Memorial Park.

One of the moving moments of the evening, was when the mother of Justin Aunty Sarian moved to the coffin, wrapped her arms around the corpse asking Justin to get up for one more dance of her favourite song titled “Dance with Me” that she usually dances to with Justin including their last dance during her recent visit to Justin in Oklahoma. Family and friends struggled to hold back tears.

With flashing lights row after row of vehicles and motorcycle including black Limo Buses, winded through the streets of the State of Maryland from Prince Georges County to Montgomery County over a 13-mile journey in a motorcade, miles long as we drove in a quiet procession to lay Justin to rest at his final place. The process can be best described as a state funeral a demonstration of the deep connection the Bouma family has within the geopolitics of Maryland.

Aunty Sarian and Uncle Jon, we are praying for you during these difficult times. Please take solace in the beautiful memories you shared with Justin. He would live in our hearts forever.

