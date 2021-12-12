Financial Times and Seedstars announce finalists of FTxSDG Challenge’s $500K funding prize

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 December 2021:

Financial Times and Seedstars announce the startup finalists advancing to the FTxSDG Challenge finale for a chance to win $500K in funding among other prizes. Winners will be announced through a live broadcast on December 17, 1PM CET.

The FTxSDG Challenge was launched to find impact-driven entrepreneurs and ventures creating innovative solutions from over 90 markets around the world. A new dimension of the startup competition is the alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The focus on the SDGs aims to bring awareness to global problems, while also empowering entrepreneurs who are creating solutions that can address these issues. The event brings together early-stage startups from emerging markets and individual entrepreneurs working in groups to solve real challenges for the different themes.

From over 4,500 applications, there were 2000 selected candidates who had the opportunity to access Investment Readiness Sessions and Seedstars’ tech perks. From there, only 30 startups will have the chance to pitch their solutions for one of the following six SDGs:

SDG 4: Quality Education (supported by the School of Management Fribourg ( HEG-FR ))

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

SDG 5: Gender Equality

SDG 3: Good Health & Wellbeing

SDG 8: Good Jobs & Economic Growth

SDG 13: Climate Action

The FTxSDG Challenge brings a five-day event, beginning tomorrow the 13th of December that will lead up to the winner announcement on the 17th.

Viewers can tune in to catch two days of expert panel discussions on each of the SDGs in focus. Each panel will include expert speakers including global thought-leaders and impact creation experts who’ll discuss how innovation and technology can solve the most critical issues around the world. The full list of all of the speakers can be found here.

The startup finalists for this year’s FTxSDF Challenge per SDG are the following:

Gender Equality: Babybliss, Mujer Financiera, SHEROES, Pinky Promise, and Momby

Climate Action: Kudoti, Ualabee, SafEarth, Ghoom.bike, and ePioneers

Quality Education: Mohirdev, AlGooru, Anthem, Unschool, and Edu2Review

Good Jobs and Economic Growth: ChapChap, trii, Metabeta, mBolsa, and HintEd

Reduced Inequalities: abela.app, Tulix App, duhqa, Evolve Credit, TiendAPP

Good Health and Wellbeing: 360Moms, medl, Sila Health, InstaCare, and Cogni

Each company will have the opportunity to pitch to a panel of experts, namely:

Gender Equality: Seedstars, Partnerships for the SDGs, Romulo Navarette; Global Ventures, Principal, Sacha Haider; and IDB Invest Consultant in Gender Equity and Women’s Empowerment Jimena Serrano.

Climate Action: Seedstars, Head Of Partnerships (Asia-Pacific), Anurag Maloo; CTCN, Director at UN Climate Technology Centre and Network, Rose Mwebaza; DFC, Deputy Chief Climate Officer at U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, Aparna Shrivastava; and Prosus, Investor, Ting Ting Liu.

Quality Education: Seedstars, Investment Manager, Konstantin Hapkemeyer; UNICEF, Adolescent Development Manager, Marcy Levy; and GSV Ventures, Partner, Luben Pampoulov.

Good Jobs and Economic Growth: Seedstars, Chief Investment Officer, Charlie Graham-Brown; GIZ, Director Economic and Social Development, Digitalisation, Dr. Axel Klaphake; Click Ventures, Founder and Managing Partner, Carman Chan; and BFA Global, Senior Venture Builder, Maxime Bayen.

Reduced Inequalities: Seedstars, Growth & Acceleration Program Manager, Eugenia Shevchenko; DOB EquityImpact Investors, Shawn Pantophlet; and Bethnal Green Ventures, Partner, Dama Sathianathan.

Good Health and Wellbeing: Seedstars, Investment Manager, Sebastian Molina Gasman; IFC, Sr. Operations Officer – Global Lead, Entrepreneurship and Inclusive Business, Heather Kipnis; and Ataraxia VC, Chief Operating Partner, Neha Tanna M.D.

Only six startups will be announced as the FTxSDG Challenge Global Winners. They will be accelerated to the Seedstars International Fund where they’ll have the chance to secure up to $500K in funding, as well as receive access to the Seedstars Growth Program, and a visibility package from the Financial Times.

To watch the FTxSDG Challenge Finale week, you can register for the event for free here: http://FTtalent.ft.com/ftxseedstars/

ABOUT SEEDSTARS

“They tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds.” – Mexican proverb

Seedstars is a Swiss-based private group with a mission to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship. The group’s activities cover over 90 emerging entrepreneurial ecosystems through a variety of initiatives such as the FTxSDG Challenge, previously known as the Seedstars World Competition, which is the largest entrepreneurship competition in emerging markets; Seedstars International, a global venture capital fund for seed stage startups, Seedstars Programs that are designed to support entrepreneurs in varying stages of growth via training, education, mentoring, and access to resources; Seedstars 01, a talent incubator providing digital skills and startup-based immersive education for the next generation of changemakers and Seedspace, physical coworking spaces and hubs located in 15 countries. For more information, visit www.seedstars.com.

ABOUT FT TALENT

The FT Talent Challenge is a series of international events. FT Talent selects the most innovative and diverse individuals from thousands of international applicants for a multiple-day challenge experience, giving them a chance to understand and challenge the existing ecosystem and benefit from FT and partner expert insights alongside invited guests. The challenge helps foster new creative thinking, develop potential solutions to strategic business issues and stimulate disruption within the business ecosystem.

ABOUT FINANCIAL TIMES

The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading business news organizations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of more than one million, three-quarters of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.

