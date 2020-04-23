First case of COVID-19 death confirmed in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 April 2020:

The total number of people confirmed as COVID-19 positive in Sierra Leone has increased to 64, after three cases were recorded in the last twenty-four hours, according to ministry of health officials.

Yesterday, the ministry of information issued a statement to correct false reports of the death of a 57 year old woman claimed to have died of the virus at the 34 military hospital in Freetown.

According to the government, yesterday’s reported death was of a 76-year-old man who died at the Connaught Hospital in Freetown. Test carried out after he had died, confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive. This is the country’s first recorded death from the COVID-19 virus.

All primary and secondary contacts of the deceased are now being traced and isolated. This report comes as the president announced his decision to appoint the deputy minister of Foreign affairs – Solomon Jamiru to take over as the government’s spokesperson for COVID-19.

Today’s government COVID-19 update shows that in the last twenty-four hours, three new cases have been confirmed in Freetown, bringing the total number of confirmed cases nationwide to 64. There are now 54 confirmed cases in the capital Freetown.

Four more patients have recovered from the virus, with the total number of cases now discharged after making recovery now standing at ten.

Women continue to make up the majority of confirmed cases in Sierra Leone – 35 female and 29 male.

But it is still not clear whether people are dying at home of COVID-19 and buried, without the knowledge of the health authorities.

