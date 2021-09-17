Food systems dialogue report presented to president Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 September 2021:

Minister of State in the office of the Vice President, Mrs Francess Piagie Algalie on Wednesday presented a report on the country’s food systems to President Dr Julius Maada Bio, noting that they have worked collaboratively with several partners to ensure the recommendations can help boost the country’s food production and sustainability.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Dr. Babatunde Ahonsi, expressed gratitude to the President for his robust leadership in ensuring that Sierra Leone participated in the dialogue process through the office of the Vice President, as the focal point.

He said that the main idea is to transform the country’s food systems, adding that the dialogue was consultative, and the report contained recommendations if fully implemented would help the food systems and transform food production.

Speaking on behalf of donor partners, the Irish Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Claire Buckley, said they are pleased to be part of the process as they have invested a lot of funds on food security.

Presenting the report to President Bio, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Abubakar Karim, said food production has been interrupted mainly because of national disasters and that the report is timely. He said the country needs multisectoral policy in a bid to transform food systems.

He thanked all donors and the United Nations for their support towards the process and assured them of implementing the recommendations.

Addressing the meeting, President Julius Maada Bio thanked the team for working intensively and collaboratively to ensure they put out a detailed report.

He expressed delight at the support from donors who participated and ensured the process was consultative, adding that his government’s main initiative is human capital development, and that food security is an integral part of the initiative.

He stated that the country has the necessary conditions but needs systems in place that would help the process.

