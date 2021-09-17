Appeal to locate missing Leeds man Padodou Jatta of Gambian origin

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 September 2021:

Police are appealing for information to trace a man who has been reported missing from Leeds.

Leeds District Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Padodou Jatta who is of Gambian origin from Reginald Mount in Leeds, West Yorkshire UK.

Padodou, aged 23, was reported missing on Wednesday August 25 and was last seen at around 3pm the day before by his parents.

He is described as Black African, 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build with a shaved head, and was last seen wearing grey suit trousers, a black zipped hooded top with a white shirt underneath.

He is believed to have links to Bradford, York and Manchester in the UK

Family members and police are concerned for his welfare and would ask Padodou or anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts to contact Leeds District Police by calling 101 and quoting log 1666 of 25/08.

