Former Mayor of Freetown Aki-Sawyerr and aspiring Deputy Mayor Kweku Lisk nominated for June 2023 council elections

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 April 2023:

Tuesday 25th April 2023 was a very special day for former mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr who is hoping to occupy the mayorship once again after elections on 24th June. After a clear win in the APC primary elections last week Monday, both Yvonne and her running mate – Kweku Lisk Esq, completed the Electoral Commission Sierra Leone nomination process at their Murray Town offices in Freetown.

Speaking after the nomination, a beaming and jubilant Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said: “It was an honour to have as our three nominators: Chairperson of COPPP and Unity Party Madam Femi Claudius-Cole; Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Alhaji Mohamed Kamara (aka Jagaban); and Cllr Zainab Conteh of Ward 412.

“Family is so important and so it was a joy to have my mother, my daughter and my nephew witness the nomination process. Many APC party stakeholders including the Western Region Chairman Kasho Hollande-Cole and Legal Team Representative Africanus Sorie Sesay Esq and members of Team Yvonne were also present to give their support and encouragement.

“May I use this opportunity to thank the former Councillors and Staff of Freetown City Council and all Freetonians for your support and collaboration during my first term. In spite of the myriad of challenges and conflicts with policy and operational mandates, we made significant progress in our collective journey to #TransformFreetown.

“I remain fully committed to that journey and look forward to serving you again!”

