Former Mayor of Freetown Aki-Sawyerr embraces Freetown’s tribal, religious and cultural diversity

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 June 2023:

Election campaigns are picking up speed in Sierra Leone as candidates, including the President, take to the streets in efforts to woo voters ahead of elections. (Photo above: Aki-Sawyerr visiting and praying in a Mosque in Freetown during Ramadan).

But it is the Freetown Mayoral seat – with responsibility for over 2 million people, that is becoming one of the most hotly contested in a city that represents almost every tribe in the country.

Former Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr says she is very proud of her work in promoting tribal, cultural and religious diversity across the city, and is hoping to build further on this work if she is re-elected.

“One of the cultural highlights of my tenure was the celebration of Freetown’s 230-year anniversary. I am thrilled that we brought the entire city together in a week of activities that included an interfaith thanksgiving service, a history symposium, street parties and a cultural parade.

“The cultural parade which was led by the 16 Tribal Heads and the president of Krio Descendants Union was an absolutely beautiful display of unity in diversity. I am grateful that I could initiate and implement those historic unifying celebrations and look forward to reintroducing annual cultural events (including our once famous lantern parades) when I am back at Freetown City Council,” Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said yesterday.

This comes following reports that 16 tribal heads in the capital have declared their support for the ruling SLPP Mayoral candidate – Mohamed Gento Kamara, who recently whipped up tribal and religious hate at a Mosque in Freetown where he blamed Christians for Muslims not having jobs in the country.

Presidential, General and Mayoral elections will take place in Sierra Leone on 24 June 2023.