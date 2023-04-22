Former Mayor of Freetown Aki-Sawyerr makes zakat donations to Muslims marking end of Ramadan

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 April 2023:

Yesterday was public holiday in Sierra Leone as Muslims all over the country end their one month of fasting, culminating in the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. On the eve of Eid, the former Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, visited several Mosques across the city, where she donated large consignments of food items, with humility, piety and prayer.

Speaking to the Sierra Leone Telegraph, she said: “Eid Mubarak to all Muslim Freetonians celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr! Yesterday, on the eve of Eid, I was pleased to have my running mate Kweku Lisk Esq joining me as I continued my annual tradition of making donations to various Freetown mosques ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“We started the donations of rice and oil to Imam Alhaji Cherno Jalloh and members of the mosque executive at Ilmo Zikre Mosque in Hill Station.

“Our final donation was made in Allen Town through the President of the United Council of Imams, Alhaji Dr Muhammad Habib Sherrif. Other mosque donations were distributed on our behalf through our constituency chairmen and community stakeholders.

“I am grateful for the brotherhood and sisterhood in diversity that we share and have always shared in Freetown; we are blessed.

“I look forward to continuing to foster and strengthen those bonds with more celebrations like the Inter-Faith Thanksgiving Service held during our Freetown at 230 Years Anniversary Celebrations.”