Former President Ernest Bai Koroma hosts Foreign Diplomats in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9th March 2022:

Former President of Sierra Leone, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma yesterday Tuesday 8th February 2022, played host to heads of the diplomatic community in the country at his Goderich residence in Freetown.

These visits were a follow-up to previous discussions and consultations relating to the country’s social and political state of affairs ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Among the visiting diplomats are the British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Lisa Chesney, the head of the European Union Delegation to Sierra Leone, Manuel Muller and the United States’ Ambassador in Sierra Leone, David Reimer.

The diplomats held a closed-door discussion with the former President, who also doubles as Chairman and Leader of the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) party.

Former President, Ernest Bai Koroma had similar engagements last October with members of the diplomatic community including the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Ambassador Mahemet Saleh Annadif.

It could be noted that since 2018, there has been considerable anxiety about Sierra Leone’s ‘political health’. These consultations therefore are based on a stronger commitment to promote peace, democracy and human rights in the country.

