Former President Koroma held talks with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 April 2022:

Former President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on Thursday 31st March 2022, hosted the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSRSG) for West Africa and the Sahel, Ambassador Mahamet Saleh Annadif, at his Goderich residence in Freetown.

Accompanied by the UN Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone, Dr. Babatunde A. Ahonsi, the SRSG met former President Koroma along with the deputy leader of the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC), Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray and the Minority Leader in Parliament, Chernor Maju Bah MP.

They discussed several endeavours being undertaken by ECOWAS, the West African Elders Forum, the African Union and other actors relating to the reversal of democratic governance and its ramifications on the peace and stability of West Africa.

Following this, former President Koroma and the UNSRSG held a closed – door meeting.

Former President, Ernest Bai Koroma had similar follow-up meetings last month with the United States Ambassador, United Kingdom High Commissioner, and the Head of the European Union Delegation to Sierra Leone.

Barely a year ahead of Sierra Leone’s multi-tier elections in June 2023, these follow-up consultative meetings with Sierra Leone’s international partners could not be timelier, in view of the country’s current social and political state of affairs.

