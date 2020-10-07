Former president Koroma must cooperate fully with corruption investigations

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 October 2020:

The Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law (CARL) yesterday urged Sierra Leoneans to demonstrate unwavering support for ongoing anti-corruption efforts in the country. Writing in a statement published yesterday, CARL said that the scourge of corruption remains a binding constraint to the country’s developmental aspirations.

“Corruption has inflicted unquantifiable damage to our country since Independence, and sadly, it is still prevalent and pervasive. There is no doubt, however, that if we work cooperatively, we can minimize the scourge of corruption through various measures of education, prevention, investigation and resolution”, said Ibrahim Tommy, Executive Director of Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law.

“Our attention has also been drawn to the ongoing investigation of former government officials by the Anti-Corruption Commission, including former President Koroma.

“We believe that as a former president of our country he deserves all the respect our laws and customs confer on him.

“Similarly, as a law-abiding citizen, we respectfully urge him to cooperate fully with ongoing investigations into his 11-year stewardship as President of Sierra Leone, including by availing himself at the offices of the Anti-Corruption Commission whenever he is required to do so.

“We remind the leadership and staff of the ACC of the need to treat him fairly and respectfully, having regard to his rights under the constitution. We also urge members of his family and supporters to remain calm and peaceful, as we will continue to monitor the process to ensure that his rights are fully respected,” the statement reads.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

CARL PRESS STATEMENT ON CORRUPTION – 6 OCT 2020

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...