Former President Koroma will not put his name forward for the 2023 Presidential election

Office of H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6th January 2022:

The attention of the Office of Former President Koroma has been drawn to a certain social media campaign, purportedly appealing to the statesman to stay on and to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The public is hereby informed that Ex – President Koroma, being the distinguished democrat he is, is not in any shape or form associated with those calls and has no such intentions.

President Koroma appreciates the fact that many Sierra Leoneans are yearning for his good governance and inclusive leadership. However, the well-regarded statesman believes that he has served his country well within the constitutional two terms limit.

“I have played my part and bowed out gracefully. While I stand ready to support genuine efforts for peace, national cohesion and economic development; I am now focused on supporting our regional, continental and global efforts on peace, good governance and environmental protection,” Ex -president Koroma asserted.

Meanwhile, former President Koroma commends the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Dr Babatunde Ahonsi, on his call to “put Sierra Leone first” and his expressed determination to “directly support efforts for peaceful and credible elections”.

Ex -President Koroma therefore seizes this moment to entreat all Sierra Leoneans to fully participate in the forthcoming electoral processes and in choosing who their next leaders should be. This includes making sure that their civic rights to vote is respected, that they actually take the necessary steps to cast their votes and then ensure that their votes are counted.

Once again, former President Koroma wishes Sierra Leone a peaceful and successful 2022.

