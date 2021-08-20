Former Special Court for Sierra Leone Registrar Lovemore Munlo dies in Malawi

RSCSL: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 August 2021:

The Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone (RSCSL) has learned with deep sadness of the passing away of former Special Court Registrar Lovemore Munlo in Blantyre, Malawi.

Mr. Munlo was appointed Interim Registrar by the UN Secretary[1]General in October 2005, and was confirmed as substantive Registrar in February 2006. He left the Special Court in March 2007.

RSCSL President Justice Jon Kamanda said Mr. Munlo “stepped in as Registrar at a time of need, and he played a significant role at the Special Court”.

Registrar Binta Mansaray noted that Mr. Munlo had served the SCSL, “and through his work at the Court he served the cause of international justice”.

“On behalf of the Oversight Committee, the Judges and staff of the RSCSL, I express our sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues”, she said.

After leaving the Special Court, Mr. Munlo continued his career in Malawi, including serving as the country’s Chief Justice.

About the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone

The Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone is responsible for the ongoing legal obligations of the Special Court for Sierra Leone, which concluded its mandate in December 2013. These include supervision of prison sentences, witness protection and support, maintenance and preservation of the archives, and assistance to national prosecution authorities.

