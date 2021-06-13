Freetown City Council expands urban farming support to 200 women

Mayor Yvonne Aki -Sawyerr: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 June 2021:

We are thrilled to expand our Urban Farming initiative to an additional 200 women-headed households in Ojuku Junction and Kamayama. This has been done with funding from UN Habitat and implementation through CRS, FEDURP (the Slum Dwellers Association) and COHDISAPA.

Designed as part of Freetown City Council’s (FCC) COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, the 200 beneficiaries are provided with farming tools, planting boxes, seeds, training and mentoring. The initiative will enable household food production, improving the nutritional status of women and children.

Excess food grown can be sold, providing a revenue source for beneficiaries. Thanks to Cllr Fatmata Kamara for hosting us in Ojuku Junction on Friday, 11th June 2021.

Last Friday’s expansion of Urban Farming support to 200 women builds on our existing Urban Farming support extended in November 2020 to 300 women in the Bottom Oku, Kaningo and Tree Planting communities and funded by the EU.

We can go beyond external funding and do more for our residents and our city; Please Pay Your Property Rates to Transform Freetown.

In another development, I also visited schools in Allen Town where I shared environmental and sanitation messages with local school children.

Children and young people can be very effective change agents, so it is important that FCC’s environmental and sanitation messages are directly communicated to them.

So last Friday, accompanied by Councillor Alhassan Bangura and Collins Pearce, FCC Education Department, I visited Allen Town Municipal School, Baptist Secondary School Allen Town and Victory Evangelist Ministry School.

We had excellent conversations with pupils about waste management. Each session started with me telling them that I needed their help to fix a problem and then the question – “what do you do with the empty plastic packet when you finish drinking water?”

Each session ended with the pupils promising to stop dropping the plastic packets on the ground and to share that message with their family and friends.

Savings that we make as a city by individuals properly disposing of our waste, will enable Freetown City Council to deliver more services to all residents.

