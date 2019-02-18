Freetown city council installs street bins as it transforms the city

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18th February 2019:

As part Freetown City Council’s (FCC’s) Transform Freetown Sanitation Initiatives, 500 fixed street bins are being installed on key streets across the city.

The street bin installation process started on 23rd January, the eve of the Transform Freetown Forum and will continue over the course of the coming weeks.

The street bins are emptied daily, and residents are encouraged to use the bins for their intended purpose.

“A clean city is a healthy city. Let’s all play our part,” says Mayor Aki Sawyerr.

Corporate institutions and residents should contact FCC on +23276404979 if they wish to support this initiative by donating additional street bins.

#HealthyCity #JobCreationWithTourismFocus #TransformFreetown

