Freetown City Council sends out property rate and business license payment demands

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 January 2023:

Freetown City Council (FCC) has started sending out Property Rate and Business License payment demands to over a million households and businesses across the capital.

FCC says that 65% of its budgeted revenue comes from property rates and business licenses on which the delivery of services to residents is dependent.

“Last year’s compliance levels were low at 35% and 45% for Property Rates and Business Licenses respectively. Let’s do better this year – let’s all play our part to continue our journey to #TransformFreetown,” Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr tells the people of Freetown.

In another development, Freetown City Council launched the first-ever Climate Action Plan for the city at the City Hall Auditorium, last week.

Access this link for live streaming of the event: https://youtu.be/jm0kXGRAgMw

In celebration of International Day of Education which took place yesterday 24th January, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr said: It was wonderful to engage school children during Freetown City Council’s Beat The Heat campaign.

“We talked about the need to drink plenty of water to keep hydrated and stay cool. We also talked about the importance of planting trees. Heat is known as the “silent killer” of climate change and our three-day Beat the Heat citywide awareness raising campaign includes giving away bottles of water, sharing tips for staying cool and informing residents of our tree giveaway hotline number.

“Freetonians, call 8244 to arrange to collect a tree which you can plant, and we will track as we work together to keep our city cool and Transform Freetown. Great to be partnering with Arsht-Rock Resilience Centre and US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as we also collect data on temperatures across the city.”

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...