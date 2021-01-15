Freetown City Council launches local Digital Town Halls

FCC Communications: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 January 2021:

Freetown City Council (FCC) is pleased to announce the launch of digital town halls across 30 wards in Freetown. Adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town halls will provide a digital platform for residents to gather and discuss the development priorities for their communities. (Photo above: Freetown Mayor – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr).

Over 1,600 randomly selected property rate payers will have the opportunity to discuss and debate development priorities; have those views shared directly with the Mayor and Councillors, and then vote on a budget allocation of Le 15 million to address a specific problem in their ward.

A pilot digital town hall took place in Ward 422 in December 2020, during which residents voted to refurbish a section of road in their community.

Improvement works on the selected road will begin in the next couple of weeks. We thank all the residents of Ward 422 that engaged in this exciting process!

The digital town halls this year will provide FCC with experience to scale up participatory budgeting in future years.

Beginning in 2022, 20% of property rate revenue raised from each Ward from the previous year will be ring-fenced for allocation through this ‘citizen participatory budgeting digital town hall process’.

FCC is committed to transparently providing services and giving residents an opportunity to be directly involved in decision-making.

You can watch the video here:

