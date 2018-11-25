Freetown City Council starts city’s cleanest zone competition baseline survey

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 November 2018:

The Freetown City Council (FCC) last Wednesday, 20th November, 2018 started to deliver a baseline survey of the Cleanest Zone Competition across the three hundred and twenty-two (322) zones that make up the Freetown Municipality.

The aim of the survey is to determine the present state of cleanliness across the various communities and produce a baseline with which to measure community cleaning success.

Over the next few days, a team of 30 independent assessors, 3 per team totaling 90 members selected from FCC, Social Work Department, Fourah Bay College, the Federation of Urban and Rural Poor (FeDURP) and Community Volunteers, will visit each of the zones to inspect how clean and beautiful Freetonians are keeping their surroundings.

This will help the Council choose the area that has improved the most at the end of the competition.

The City Council says that the area that achieves the ‘most improved status’ – in terms of how clean and beautiful it looks, will win amazing prizes, including 10 scholarship support (6 girls and 4 boys), 250 meters of paved roads using recycled plastic and assorted rubber, 10 solar street lights and 1 water point.

It also says that the first set of winners will be announced at the Transform Freetown Forum on the 24th January 2019.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

