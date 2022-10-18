Freetown City Council supports 80 communities and markets with access to clean water

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 October 2022:

Over a two-week period (from 30th September to 14th October) Freetown City Council with support from the Catholic Relief Service (CRS), supplied bowser water to water tanks in 80 communities and markets across the city.

This one-off provision of water follows the establishment of water management committees, comprising local stakeholders who received training on operating a sustainable community water management business model for the ongoing replenishment of the water.

Speaking about this development, Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr said: “I was excited to see the reaction at King Jimmy Market upon receipt of the water captured in the video below. Water trucking is a short-term solution; we continue to collaborate with Guma Valley Water Company as it builds additional sustainable water infrastructure in the city.”

#WaterIsLife

#TransformFreetown

