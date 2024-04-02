Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr calls for concerted and coordinated action against kush crisis

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 April 2024:

“If we are to transform Freetown, the future of our youth must be protected. Say NO to KUSH! Urgent action must be taken by the relevant authorities to stop this life-threatening menace which is now a crisis in our nation.

“Freetown City Council stands ready to collaborate and partner with all stakeholders in the fight against KUSH,” Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr.

In another development, Freetown City Council hosted its Freetown Cable Car inaugural Project Steering Committee meeting last week.

The two-year feasibility studies for the Freetown Cable Car system started in July 2022. The feasibility studies are being funded by the C40 Cities Finance Facility and undertaken by an international consortium of experts led by GIZ.

The preliminary technical, financial and environmental results of the feasibility studies were presented last Thursday to the Project Steering Committee meeting by Nirmish Pal of GFA and Samuella Faulkner of Integems respectively.

The inaugural Freetown Cable Car Steering Committee meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Local Government – Alfred Moi Jamiru and senior representatives of the Ministries of Finance, Transport and Lands.

“The meeting which will now be held on a monthly basis was very constructive. Today members of the Project Coordination Unit, which also includes SLRA, PPP Unit and Ministry of Economic Development are continuing today with more technical meetings having conducted site visits earlier this week.

“We are pleased with the progress being made with the feasibility studies which already confirm that the Cable Car system will be both technically and financially feasible. We look forward to advancing engagements with potential private sector and grant funders of the Freetown Cable Car system.” Says Mayor Aki-Sawyerr.

“And, in recognition of International Zero Waste Day, I was on AYV TV last Friday morning talking about Freetown City Council’s current and planned solid and liquid waste management interventions.

“I spoke about the many challenges we face as well as the opportunities; the status of the approval process for our proposed new and strengthened sanitation byelaws; the introduction of a new citywide household and commercial waste collection service by the end of this year; recycling partnerships and much more. I emphasized the need for all Freetonians to play your part to ensure that together we keep Freetown clean.”